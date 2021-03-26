Amazon employees pee in plastic bottles to avoid being fired

Amazon It is not exactly a company that is distinguished by the benefits it provides to its employees. Following the scandal of massive coronavirus infections in its warehouses, the company is now singled out for its strict scheduling policies that force employees to urinate in plastic bottles.

According to Motherboard, employees urinate into plastic bottles or coffee cups while on duty to avoid delays. Delivery drivers deliver up to 300 packages per day during their 10-hour shift and a detour from the route to looking for a toilet would cost them work.

The company pressure their workers to complete the routes before your shift is over. If they are delayed, they receive infractions that result in a dismissal. According to one of the delivery men, finding a bathroom means driving 10 to 15 minutes, or twice as long if we consider the way back.

The Amazon employee confessed that urine in a bottle in the back of the van, away from packages. First he parks and finds a place in his vehicle where he can urinate, after that he cleans his hands with disinfectant and gets back on his way.

The practice is common among delivery men, although it has already reached the warehouses. On Reddit, photographs of bottles with urine left by some employees from the previous shift are shared inside the vehicle or at some point in the warehouses. Others show off the containers they will use to relieve themselves.

In some cases employees fill up to three bottles and forget them in the back. Others use the McDonalds coffee cup and leave it on the coaster. With the heat and poor ventilation, Amazon vans smell worse than a toilet at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Amazon doesn’t think its employees pee in bottles

Bottles with urine from an Amazon Delivery (c) Motherboard employee

After being singled out by US Senator Mark Pocan, Amazon denied that its employees perform that practice, and that if so, no one would work for the company.

“Paying workers $ 15 an hour does not make it a ‘progressive workplace’ when the union breaks down and makes workers pee in water bottles.” Chief Operating Officer at Amazon.

In response, the Amazon News account suggested that peeing in bottles is an urban myth.

You really don’t believe in peeing in bottles, do you? If that were true, no one would work for us. The truth is, we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do and have great salaries and healthcare from day one. We hope you can enact policies that make other employers offer what we already do.

The practice of urinate in bottles to keep their jobs it’s a common thing on Amazon. In April 2018, journalist James Bloodworth went undercover in a warehouse in Staffordshire, UK, to report on working conditions in his book Hired: Six Months Undercover in Low-Wage Britain.

At that time he witnessed how three-quarters of employees avoid using the bathrooms for fear of being fired. Although Amazon says it does not monitor toilet breaks, strict policies are enough for its workers to avoid moving from their places.

