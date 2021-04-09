Amazon employees overwhelmingly reject creating their first union in the US

Workers in a warehouse of the multinational e-commerce company Amazon in Alabama rejected by a large majority the creation what would have been the company’s first union in the United States, as could be followed this Friday in the public vote count.

In this way, after scrutinizing 71% of the 3,215 votes cast, the technology workers who oppose having a union already exceed more than half, 1,798.

Union supporters, for their part, have collected only 738 supports, less than half that of their opponents.

The definitive results have not yet been certified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, and unionists still have the option of raising a legal battle if they believe there have been irregularities in the process.

The scrutiny began this Thursday, after practically two whole weeks of discussions between the company and trade unionists on the validity of each vote in a process that was done manually behind closed doors and vote by vote.

According to union sources, Amazon rejected several hundred votes.

The vote was followed throughout the country

From what it could have been pioneering, the vote was widely followed throughout the country, and even US President Joe Biden implicitly alluded to this case when he made, in early March, an ironclad public defense of trade unions and the right to organize.

The firm run by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes magazine, is the second largest employer in the United States, only behind the supermarket chain Walmart, and since the beginning of the pandemic it has skyrocketed both its activity and its profits and has hired tens of thousands of new workers.

However, the company does not have any workers union in the country and is known for her strong opposition to the organizing efforts of her employees, something she has shown on several occasions throughout this campaign in the Alabama warehouse.