Amazon employee shot inside his delivery truck in New York



Attack in broad daylight at Bushwick.

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

An Amazon delivery driver was shot in the face yesterday in Brooklyn, NYC in the middle of a fight over a minor crash while making his deliveries in broad daylight. witnesses and police sources said.

The 22-year-old unidentified employee was brushed off by the bullet, fired through the window of his delivery truck at DeKalb and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, shortly before 11:30 a.m., sources said.

Witnesses indicated that the dispute began when the Amazon driver allegedly impacted the shooter’s parked Infiniti car. “The Amazon driver, hit the other car a little”, An employee at Vera’s Barber Shop on Wyckoff Avenue told the New York Post.

“The man got out of the other car angry, yelling, speaking furiously, saying bad things … He drew a gun and fired twice ”, the woman said about the suspect.

Another local store worker added that before the shooting, the Amazon employee told the angry driver that it was better to call the police. But that’s when went to his car and came back with a gun, opening fire through the passenger side window of the Amazon truck.

“He came back a minute later and shot him.” said the witness. The victim walked about a block to the injured Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in stable condition, sources said.

The attacker fled and is still at large. The cops recovered a single casing at the scene. Detectives from Police Station 83 in Bushwick are investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.