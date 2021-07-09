Amazon Echo Show 5 second generation test

Back in 1954 an injured James Stewart took advantage of his privileged position and his professional photographic material to get into the lives of his neighbors. Now that we have filled our houses with smart devices, some of them have cameras and could serve as windows and prying ears. Fortunately, it does not seem that this is in the intentions of the companies and although it is legitimate to be alert, these devices are, unlike the good James, much more discreet.

This is the case of the Amazon Echo Show 5 second generation that we have had the opportunity to test. According to its manufacturer, this product as well as the rest of the Echo family offer a series of layers of privacy protection to ensure that discretion. Perhaps the most “drastic” is the camera cover, but we will also find a selector that allows you to mute the microphone and disconnect the camera so that the device cannot record us in video or audio. We can also delete recordings at any time from the corresponding Alexa application.

But once you’ve touched on the delicate issue of privacy, which has changed a lot since that distant 1954, let’s take a look at this Echo Show. It is a slight update to the 2019 model of which it retains practically all the characteristics. It is a smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa, has a 5.5-inch touch screen with a resolution of 960 × 480 pixels, a 2 megapixel camera (compared to the 1 megapixel of the previous generation), two microphones and a 41-millimeter speaker.

Amazon Echo Show 5: No sound output

With respect to the previous generation, we have lost the sound connection with a 3.5 mm jack to connect headphones or music equipment. It has buttons on the top to increase and decrease the volume, a selector that activates the lid of the camera and a button to deactivate it in addition to the microphone. This generation, in addition to being able to be purchased in black and white, offers the possibility of purchasing it in blue.

By size and design, the Amazon Echo Show 5 seems more like a smart alarm clock since with 5.5 inches we will not be able to enjoy the reproduction of videos better than we can, for example, with our smartphone. The screen is bright and with good tactile response, but the size handicap means that we have to get very close to be able to see video content of sufficient quality. The sound on the other hand is in line with the rest of the Echo range and the power and quality with which we can enjoy music even in a fairly large room is surprising.

It is a feature that we usually appreciate throughout the Echo range but it should be noted that it is the same speaker as the previous generation, so it is not an advance in this regard. The device’s processor has not been modified either, so it is still one of the less powerful Echos and we will notice it especially in tasks such as loading videos or accessing skills that require a little more power.

One of the most interesting features of the Echo Show is that it can be used as a videoconference system or as a surveillance camera (since you can make a video call to the device and it will activate it automatically). The downside is that it is only compatible with the Alexa Drop In system, so we will not be able to use Zoom, Teams or another more professional application. In any case the small screen would make it difficult anyway.

Amazon Echo Show 5: Easy Setup

The configuration of the Amazon Echo Show 5 is very simple, as is the case with the rest of the Amazon Echo range. We will simply choose the language and configure the Wifi network. Next we will enter the data of our Alexa account and it will become part of the Amazon family of devices that we have configured in the application. Keep in mind that the Echo Show is more limited than its older brothers and is not compatible with all video skills (for example, YouTube works from the browser). The configuration of some functionalities or skills is somewhat problematic …

As it is a device of small size and attractive design, it fits well in any room and favors its use as an alarm clock / security camera. It can become very useful to communicate with people who have difficulties using computers or videoconferencing applications on their mobile since we simply have to call and the videoconference will be activated and we can talk with the other person directly.

Since the quality and size of the screen are somewhat fair, we do not believe that it is a good option for playing videos, although it will help us to see informative and other pieces that do not require as much quality as for example a series or a movie. On the idle screen we can show, as in other Echos, the photos of our albums or relevant information such as the weather forecast and the news.

Conclution

The second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 is actually a tiny step up for the range but it’s still a very valid device with a good-quality speaker and the ability to video conferencing and function as an alarm clock or surveillance camera. In fact, due to the price, it has a versatility that makes it a very interesting device, although if we need a higher quality screen we will not have to opt for a superior model.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

A good-sounding “smart display” for its price and size that adds basic video conferencing and security camera functionality.

Design and construction8.5