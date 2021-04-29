Amazon Echo Show 10, analysis: don’t miss a thing

And finally, Alexa managed to succeed in the kitchen. So we could finish the analysis of the new Amazon Echo Show 10, the last of a family of intelligent assistants with which Jeff Bezos’ company has achieved conquer the home of millions of people from all over the planet.

And what better than to have a “pinche” that follows us in all our movements while we prepare some great spaghetti alla norma, while making sure that we do not skip any step of the recipe?

Because that is of course the most outstanding feature of the New Amazon Echo Show: a rotary motor installed in the base of the device that makes it easy to its 10.1 ″ HD screen rotate up to 360 degrees intelligently. To achieve this, it has an AI algorithm capable of detecting the people who are in a room using its 13 MP camera (Amazon ensures that it does not store this data) and that once it “detects” one of them, it follows her as she moves.

When we turn on the Echo for the first time, Echo asks us where it will be located (on a kitchen island, in a corner, leaning against a wall …) in order to “understand” the freedom of movement that it has. It also allows us to configure if we want the screen to follow us at all times, if we prefer that it only do so when we use a video skill, or a kitchen application … or if, on the contrary, we prefer that don’t move at all. (We can also dictate commands such as “Alexa stop following me”, Alexa turns right “…). In any case, we can switch between one mode and another easily from the home screen. We must also bear in mind that if the device detects that the surface on which we place it is not stable or encounters obstacles in its path, it will not move.

And how does it work? Actually, quite a bit better than we expected. Being a brushless motor, the movement is completely silent And it is true that when it detects us, the screen will follow us wherever we go, which is ideal for, as we have said before, preparing a recipe or simply watching a television series while we cook.

The only downside that we find, however, is when there is more than one person in the room (if it is not very spacious). In that case, Alexa can “get confused” and start following the person who should not or even interrupt the movement altogether. Nothing especially serious really and that surely Amazon will be able to correct in a future software update.

More sound and quality for our video conferences

Following us as we frantically move around the room is of course just one of the use cases for this third-gen Echo Show. The other and the one that is most likely to be exploited by Amazon in the coming months is videoconferencing.

We have already seen that the latest from Amazon has an interesting 13 MP camera (for comparison, the Echo Show 8 is 1 MP) that allows better video calls. However, beyond the camera, there are a few details that we can take into account and that can position this device as a ideal accessory for our productivity.

First, the software has improved. We continue to have the possibility of calling another Amazon user of course but now and for the first time, we will be able to make group calls. More interesting however, is that we now have two new options for making video calls: Zoom Y Amazon Chime. Both options are only available in the United States at the moment, but it is expected that it will soon reach other regions.

It also improves the speaker with respect to the previous generation, which instead of being integrated behind the screen, now it is actually the screen that “floats” on a “complete Amazon Echo”, which allows you to have a sound box wider in which it integrates 2 25 mm (1 ”) tweeters and 1 76 mm (3”) woofer. Without reaching the quality of the Amazon Echo Studio, its quality does exceed that of the 4th Gen Amazon Echo.

Finally, it is worth noting that the fact that the screen follows us ensures that the camera always maintains the frame, which is ideal for a video conference. I said: we would not be surprised if this device ends up reaching the offices from the home.

Zigbee, Drop In and content consumption

The inclusion of the ZigBee protocol in this device can turn this Amazon Echo Show into a true home automation center, capable of communicating with all kinds of compatible devices. Since Apple has “dropped” its HomePod, Amazon has won even more integers to reign in our home and this is without a doubt a step in the right direction.

On the other hand, it also improves Drop In, since thanks to a mode wide angle, the Echo’s built-in camera offers a wider field of view for video surveillance tasks, while allowing us to access images captured by other Amazon Echo Show, the Ring cameras and other compatible devices like Google Nest.

Does this mean that everything is positive in the new Amazon? Of course, a lot is, but there is still room for improvement in the field of software. For example, it is regrettable that the company continues to maintain so much reliance on your smartphone app And don’t take advantage of the space your ten inches provide. The menus are still in this sense excessively simple and for the more advanced tasks (management of skills, routines, adding other speakers, etc.) we will have to resort to our telephone.

In the field of content, the arrival of Netflix is ​​appreciated (and very much), but we continue to miss a native YouTube client (we will have to resort to the browser) and a skill that allows us to see the DTT content without problems.

Finally, it should be noted that although in each passing generation Alexa seems to understand us a little more, its language recognition algorithm is still a bit “business as usual” and at this point, perhaps we were expecting a more intelligent “partner”.

All in all, without a doubt, this is probably the best smart assistant you can buy right now … if the 249 euros it costs are not out of your budget. Really complete both for listening to music and for consuming all kinds of content in small spaces.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

The new Amazon Echo Show 10 maintains the good speaker offered by the new generation Echo with a perfect screen to enjoy content in small spaces and that wins whole by following us when we move.

Build quality8.5

Installation and software7.5