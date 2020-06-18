The device was originally launched in the United States and after the success achieved, Amazon decided to launch it in its native country, Spain.

Echo AutoÂ the device Amazon that offers the possibility of having the virtual assistant ‘Alexa‘In your car, now it arrives in Spain, for a price of 59.99 euros and available for sale through Amazon and MediaMarkt.

Echo Auto Aims that the driver can access multimedia content just by using his voice through Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which has an increasing presence on different devices, from speakers and headphones to televisions, microwaves, watches or plugs.

According to the Xataca portal, Echo Auto It consists of eight microphones “specially designed”, according to Amazon, to respond to the acoustic conditions of cars. That means it can detect voice above music, air conditioning, or ambient noise.

Amazon Echo Auto device.

Taking into account the privacy of users, the device has at the top a button that allows you to turn off the microphones to prevent Alexa from listening to conversations. It also has a 3.5 mm jack and USB output.

Alexa Echo Auto activates when you hear instructions like put music, play the news, set reminders or make calls. The device has a direct connection to the owner’s Amazon account, allowing it to also control other smart devices. To configure it, it is necessary to connect it to the Alexa app, so it is recommended to do it connected to a WiFi network.

To charge the device, Echo Auto has a 12V car outlet or USB port. In order to play content through the speakers, it must be connected to the sound system through the 3.5-millimeter jack or via Bluetooth.

The Amazon Echo Auto is available in black and includes the car mount, power adapter, microUSB cable, and 3.5mm auxiliary cable.

