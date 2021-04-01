Amazon Echo and Fire TV drop in price for a limited time

Give your TV and living room a fresh look by using these sale devices like the 4th generation Echo Dot or the Fire TV Cube.

Amazon offers a new opportunity to buy its best smart home devices in offer. These discounts are led by Fire TV devices, to convert a non-smart TV to a Smart TV, and Echo devices, speakers and smart displays with the prominent presence of Alexa.

These Amazon products, among the best in their categories, are now on sale for a price significantly lower than the original. Thus, the store offers a new occasion to give you a touch of intelligence to the home for little money.

These are the Fire TV and Echo devices on sale at Amazon

Fire TV Cube: This device updates an old TV to turn it into a Smart TV. It has apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, or HBO and, best of all, it is compatible with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +. Thanks to Alexa, it can be controlled with your voice, with a button included to turn off the microphone and protect privacy. Its price, 119.99 euros, falls to 69.99 euros for the offer on Amazon. Know more: Fire TV CubeFire TV Stick: This streaming media player also allows you to view the entire time on a non-smart TV. Netflix, YouTube and Disney + content, among other applications. It’s compatible with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +, in addition to having the always valuable presence of Alexa. With this personal assistant you can control other devices, such as the sound bar connected to the TV. The price of this Fire TV Stick is 59.99 euros, although now it is on sale on Amazon for 44.99 euros. Know more: Fire TV Stick Echo Studio: One of the best smart speakers of the moment is the Amazon Echo Studio, with 5 powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos technology that offer great sound quality. What’s more, Alexa is available to report the news, weather forecast, play user-requested music, and much more. Includes a button to turn off the microphone and make Alexa stop listening. The usual price of this great Echo Studio is 199.99 euros, although it temporarily collapses up to 169.99 euros. Know more: Echo Studio Echo Dot (4th generation): a smaller size has the 4th generation Echo Dot, a smart speaker with an ideal design to place it in any corner of the home. You can also play music with good quality and power, in addition to having the virtual assistant Alexa, which allows you to control other connected smart devices with this speaker. The price of the 4th generation Echo Dot is 59.99 euros, a value that low to 29.99 euros in offer. Know more: Echo Dot (4th generation) Echo Show 5: this 5.5-inch smart screen comes with Alexa willing to help the user, answering all their questions and carrying out the actions requested. With the Echo Show 5 you can make calls and video calls, manage the calendar, watch movies and series, set alarms and manage the use of other smart devices. On sale currently for 49.99 euros, a significant drop from its original price of 89.99 euros. Know more: Echo Show 5

