Amazon drops the price of its best smart devices

Bring a touch of intelligence to your home with these smart speakers and displays from Amazon, all of them on sale.

Artificial intelligence has not yet arrived at your home? Amazon It makes it even easier for you with irreplaceable offers on its best Echo devices, including smart speakers and displays. This time, they are the Echo Dot and Echo Show models those that plummet their price, so, if you are interested in their purchase, take advantage before the offers disappear.

All of them have the presence of Alexa, so you can ask him to update you on the news, to inform you about the weather tomorrow in the city, to play your favorite music or to manage other connected smart devices. We are going to know the main features of the Echos on offer and what discounts they star.

Before we start, we remind you that you can subscribe to Amazon Prime service To enjoy free and fast shipping of your purchases, access to the extensive music catalog of Amazon Prime Music or watch the best series of the moment on Prime Video.

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8, with an official price of 129.99 euros, drops to 89.99 euros in this Amazon offer. You can do this with a smart screen of 8 inches, HD resolution and stereo sound. You can use these features to watch series with quality, make video calls with other users who have other Echo Show devices or look at your favorite photos. Also, with this screen you can set alarms and reminders, talk to Alexa, and control your privacy by disabling the camera and microphones.

Echo Show 5

Another option for your home is the Echo Show 5, a smart display from 5.5 inches and surround sound to listen to your favorite music. On this device you can also watch series on Prime Video and Netflix, make video calls and control the use of other smart devices, like light bulbs. Of course, you can ask Alexa to tell you the latest news or traffic conditions. If you buy it now, you can get the Echo Show 5 for 64.99 euros, instead of the usual 89.99 euros.

Echo Dot (4th generation)

Now you can save 15 euros when you buy the 4th generation Echo Dot, as the smart speaker drops from 59.99 euros to 44.99 euros after the offer of Amazon. It is one of the company’s most successful devices, with a sleek and compact design that facilitates its placement in any corner of the house. Although it is a small speaker, delivers powerful sound that sounds very, very good. Inside it is Alexa, with which you can communicate through the well-known voice commands. When you want the assistant not to listen to you, you just have to turn off the mic with the button that integrates for it.

Echo Dot (3rd generation)

The price of the 3rd generation Echo Dot speaker also drops, with a compact size that fits in any space. You can listen to music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and Prime Music, and control playback with your voice. Also, if there are Echo devices in other rooms in the house, you can communicate with your relatives through this Echo Dot. Its official price is 49.99 euros, although at the moment it falls to 39.99 euros.

Related topics: Amazon, Deals

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all