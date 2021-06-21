Amazon destroys millions of new products in its warehouses

Amazon destroys millions of new products in its UK warehouses. The company regularly disposes of the stock, no matter what items they are, or what condition they are in. This is revealed by an investigation by British television, recently released.

According to ITV News, only at the Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland, almost 130 thousand items have been destroyed per week. As it is a common practice of the company, this figure multiplies quickly when accounting for the fact that Jeff Bezos’ firm operates 24 logistics centers in the United Kingdom.

In many cases, the destroyed products in Amazon warehouses are new and in their packaging. According to the report, everything from laptops and tablets to jewelry, books, household appliances, extension cords and masks, among others, are discarded. Those items that are returned by customers, mostly in very good condition, have the same luck.

The investigation has raised concern for the environmental impact of this practice. While some of the destroyed objects are sent to recycling centers, Amazon trucks have been tracked dumping garbage in landfills.

The ITV News report is based on statements by a former Amazon employee and footage obtained through hidden cameras. Every week, hundreds of thousands of items are marked in company warehouses for destruction. According to the information, the practice is not illegal.

Why is Amazon destroying millions of new products in the UK?

Images: ITV News

Amazon stores products from a large number of vendors who use its e-commerce platform. If time passes and the items in question don’t sell, storage becomes more and more expensive. A) Yes, it is cheaper to destroy them than to continue paying to have them stored in a distribution center.

According to a leaked document, 124,332 items were destroyed in the Dunfermline warehouse during one week in April alone. In the same period, just another 28,000 were earmarked for donations.

“Overall, 50 percent of all items are unopened and still in their shrink wrap. The other half are returns and in good condition. The staff have just become insensitive to what they are being asked to do.” the former Amazon employee told ITV News.

For his part, Sam Chetan-Welsh, Greenpeace representative in the United Kingdom, expressed his displeasure at this practice. “Things that haven’t even been used once, and won’t be used at all, go straight from the production line to the trash. As long as Amazon’s business model is based on this kind of take-away culture, things will only get worse. The government must intervene and enact legislation immediately, “he said.

The UK Secretary for Trade, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, also gave his opinion. Although he assured that he had not yet read the report related to the subject, he assured that “it would be very disappointing if it were true.”

What does Amazon say about the destruction of products in its warehouses? John Boumphrey, head of the firm in the United Kingdom, assures that they are working to no longer dispose of items and that the priority is to donate, resell or recycle them. According to the manager, the number of objects destroyed is “extremely small”.

