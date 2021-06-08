Amazon declassifies the best-kept secret of great chefs

This MEATER wireless thermometer will allow you to improve your kitchen with the help of your mobile, and is for sale on Amazon.

Cooking is an art that not everyone handles with the same ease, but there are devices that can help you improve that skill. One of them is the wireless thermometer for foods that we want to talk to you about in this article. His name is MEATER Plus and you can buy it in Amazon for 119 euros.

As its name suggests, this appliance allows you to know the temperature of the food you are cooking, especially meat, from your smartphone. You can even configure alerts so that the app will notify you when the steak you have on the barbecue reaches a certain temperature. Without a doubt, this wireless thermometer from MEATER is very useful for cooking, let’s know more features.

Meat will always be perfect with this thermometer

If you like that the meat you cook has an exact cooking point, neither more nor less, this MEATER brand wireless thermometer can be your best ally in the kitchen. To get the most out of it, you must first install the MEATER smart thermometer app on your smartphone, which is free. After activating the mobile’s Bluetooth, it will automatically connect to the MEATER Plus.

Depending on the type of meat, the application itself recommends how long should you cook it and at what temperature. Select the type of meat and the doneness to which you want to cook it, and insert the thermometer into it. Later, you will be able to see how the temperature is rising, and it will be the app itself that let you know when the internal temperature of the steak is as desired so you can remove it from the fire. In addition, five minutes before, it will send you a notification advising you that there is little left to finish.

You can use this wireless thermometer to cook your meat in different places: grill, roaster oven … You just have to introduce it almost mostly in the meat and let it notify you on your mobile when it reaches the ideal temperature. Thanks to this smart device, no one can compete with you in the kitchen.

Related topics: Amazon, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow