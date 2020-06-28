Amazon seeks to become part of the production of autonomous vehicles by Zoox, a technology development company

Amazon, the most influential e-commerce company of the moment could now jump into a new experience, the creation and development of technology for autonomous vehicles. To carry out this ambitious plan, Amazon has decided to buy from Zoox, a leading company in technological development and for which it could invest more than a trillion dollars.

According to the portal The Information, the operation “marks the entry of one of the most powerful companies in the world to the race to develop driverless cars.”

Such an agreement could be formalized within the next few days, and if it were to take place, it would give Amazon the power of Zoox and the power to become one of the most powerful companies in the world.

It was at the beginning of June when the first indications of the negotiations between the two firms began to come to light, and that thanks to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal, they became known around the world.

If Amazon takes over Zoox, both the CEO, Aicha Evans, as the chief technology officer, Jesse Levinson, who is also one of the co-founders, would continue to command the company.

â € œWe have come a long way in creating autonomous mobility from scratch and we are excited to continue working with our exceptionally talented team to realize that vision, â € the Zoox company said via their Instagram account.

According to The Information report, Zoox it has already designed a prototype vehicle to transport passengers in urban areas.

With this new alliance, Amazon You could start developing a project to automate the vehicles that deliver the orders to your customers.

â € œAmazon has already started experimenting with such technologies, from robots that transport packages traveling on the sidewalks to drones that carry orders to customers from the air, â € the news portal said.

**********

It may interest you.