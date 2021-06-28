Amazon could be creating its own version of WhatsApp

06/28/2021 at 12:12 PM CEST

Amazon is the latest to jump on the train of secure, encrypted and inaccessible third-party messaging. Engadget has pointed out that Amazon has acquired Wickr, better known as the secure chat platform used by US Democrats after the 2016 DNC hack.

The internet giant you see it as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) plugin providing companies and governments with an easy solution for remote work conversations, including video and voice. AWS already offers Wickr services “effective immediately” and current Wickr customers are not going to notice any changes at all.

Measurement is very important to AWS. Wickr already has military, Customs and Border Protection-style clients in the United States, demonstrating the company’s great reliability. This could help Amazon make up for the loss of the JEDI contract (a mission for NASA) and otherwise give it an advantage when negotiating US government deals.

If an agency already has an Amazon license thanks to Wickr, it might be more willing to buy other services. However, it also opens up possibilities for everyday uses. Secure messaging is already thriving in the consumer world between platforms like WhatsApp, iMessage, Signal, and Telegram. Buying Wickr is far from a guarantee that Amazon will offer a direct competitor to those chat services (Amazon has not said anything about that), but the company could carve out a niche with little work.