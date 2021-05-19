Amazon could acquire MGM for $ 9 billion – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

It is not news that the company of the iconic lion is looking for buyers. Early last year, a pair of streaming brands – Netflix and Apple – were reportedly in talks to take over the veteran movie studio.

However, who could now be closer to nailing its flag in that coveted repertoire of films and franchises is Amazon, a company that would have offered around $ 9 billion dollars to integrate MGM into its properties.

According to Variety, weeks have passed since the two companies began serious talks. It so happens that these negotiations would be taking place directly between Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Amazon Studios and Prime Video, and Kevin Ulrich, president of the MGM board. Reports cited by the media indicate that the potential buyer could close the deal by putting between seven and ten billion dollars on the table. On the other hand, some sources point out that MGM representatives set the company’s value at no less than $ 9 billion.

On the part of the studio for sale, there are more than four thousand films and more than seventeen thousand episodes of television programs.

MGM boasts high-caliber film franchises such as Rocky, Creed, RoboCop, The Hobbit and James Bond, not to mention unforgettable titles such as The Silence of the Innocents or The Magnificent Seven. In terms of shows, the brand also houses the revered productions Fargo and The Maid’s Tale, among others.

Source: CinePremiere