Amazon continues to destroy millions of products that it cannot sell and many of them new | Technology

The destruction of thousands of products continues to be a problem for Amazon, a report from a British chain shows that they have not stopped in these practices.

It is not the first time that Amazon has starred in a scandal, the e-commerce multinational has a predilection for being the center of attention in terms of disastrous efforts. In 2019, an investigation came to light that directly attacked Amazon’s policy of disposing of excess stock. The company founded by Jeff Bezos destroyed all the products that had not been sold.

This practice caused a stir in social networks, it reached such a point that the measures taken by Amazon to save its image was to create a donation program for unsold products to non-profit organizations. The proposal was accepted reluctantly, as it was only going to be implemented in warehouses located in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Exclusive: Amazon is destroying millions of items of unsold stock in one of its UK warehouses every year, an ITV News investigation has uncovered. Many of the products – including smart TVs and laptops – are often new and unused. https://t.co/OJjexB0YQd#AmazonWaste pic.twitter.com/UR7XrLWvIM – ITV News (@itvnews) June 21, 2021

What has happened is that three years after that scandal was known, Amazon continues to maintain its destruction zones in UK warehouses. A report that has come from the hand of ITV News, the news program of the British television network ITV 1, shows that Amazon’s bad practices continue without any type of retaliation.

Amazon’s UK boss John Boumphrey told ITV News just six weeks ago – before he knew of our investigation – the amount of unwanted stock that was destroyed was “extremely small”. Https://t.co/OJjexB0YQd#AmazonWaste pic.twitter.com / AvaXeB6h8K – ITV News (@itvnews) June 21, 2021

The report shows a huge amount of products that are being destroyed simply because they have not been sold, in fact, at one point in the video you can see that in April this year the planning to destroy products expected to eliminate 124,332 objects. And, is that, the problem according to Amazon is that the return of the products to their respective manufacturers is a huge expense; while the cheap thing is to destroy it.

Amazon’s practice is not new and it seems that, for the moment, it will continue to be present in the company’s organization chart. The donation of the products to charitable causes are proposals that do not finish being fulfilled in an integral way despite the efforts of Amazon. In the end, what is comfortable and economical is the destruction of objects; Unfortunately.