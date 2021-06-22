in Internet

Amazon continues to destroy millions of products that it cannot sell and many of them new | Technology

The destruction of thousands of products continues to be a problem for Amazon, a report from a British chain shows that they have not stopped in these practices.

It is not the first time that Amazon has starred in a scandal, the e-commerce multinational has a predilection for being the center of attention in terms of disastrous efforts. In 2019, an investigation came to light that directly attacked Amazon’s policy of disposing of excess stock. The company founded by Jeff Bezos destroyed all the products that had not been sold.

This practice caused a stir in social networks, it reached such a point that the measures taken by Amazon to save its image was to create a donation program for unsold products to non-profit organizations. The proposal was accepted reluctantly, as it was only going to be implemented in warehouses located in the United States and the United Kingdom.

What has happened is that three years after that scandal was known, Amazon continues to maintain its destruction zones in UK warehouses. A report that has come from the hand of ITV News, the news program of the British television network ITV 1, shows that Amazon’s bad practices continue without any type of retaliation.

The report shows a huge amount of products that are being destroyed simply because they have not been sold, in fact, at one point in the video you can see that in April this year the planning to destroy products expected to eliminate 124,332 objects. And, is that, the problem according to Amazon is that the return of the products to their respective manufacturers is a huge expense; while the cheap thing is to destroy it.

Amazon’s practice is not new and it seems that, for the moment, it will continue to be present in the company’s organization chart. The donation of the products to charitable causes are proposals that do not finish being fulfilled in an integral way despite the efforts of Amazon. In the end, what is comfortable and economical is the destruction of objects; Unfortunately.

