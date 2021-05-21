Amazon closes Prime Now, its online store with delivery in two hours

Amazon announced this Friday the closure of Prime Now, the platform that allows the company’s customers to order hundreds of products online with delivery in two hours. The service, which was launched for the first time in 2014, has since been one of the differentiating factors of the Amazon Prime program.

Despite the closure of Prime Now, Amazon customers can continue to order with delivery within two hours. The difference is that this option will now be offered within the main application – as well as on its website. Both the Prime Now application and its website will stop working later this year.

The American company had transferred the experience of Prime Now to the main application in markets such as India, Japan or Singapore. However, this decision is now global, so it will affect all markets where Prime Now was available.

In Spain, Amazon has been preparing the ground to face this movement in recent months. At the beginning of the year, the company launched Amazon Fresh in this country, which allows you to buy fresh products with delivery in less than two hours from the main application or the Amazon website. It also integrated the DIA Supermarkets marketplace – with whom they have an agreement – both on its website and in the Amazon app. Until then, items from that store were only available on Prime Now.

Amazon simplifies the shopping experience

The withdrawal of Prime Now simplifies the shopping experience under the Amazon umbrella. From now on, customers will be able to obtain any product they want from one place, regardless of whether they need an express delivery (in two hours) or can afford to wait the next day.

“Globally, we will move our third-party partners and local stores into the Amazon shopping experience before the Prime Now website and app are retired later this year. Feedback from customers who have purchased within two hours on Amazon has been overwhelmingly positive, making it the natural next step in simplifying the ultra-fast delivery experience globally, ”the company explained.

