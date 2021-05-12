Amazon claims that in 2020 alone it removed 2 million fake objects, how does the platform manage to detect them?

Amazon got rid in 2020 of 2 million contraband products that they sent to its warehouses, according to the ‘Brand Protection Report’ that the company has carried out. This document provides an overview of how Amazon ensures that customers purchase authentic products from its platform.

Last year, Jeff Bezos’ company invested more than $ 700 million and employed more than 10,000 people to ensure that its clients were not victims of fraud or malpractice. With the money dedicated to this idea, Amazon has teams dedicated to machine learning technology and proactively protects not only its customers, but also its brands and its collaborators.

Dharmesh Mehta, Vice president Worldwide Customer Trust and Partner Support, explained how they had cooperated with the company to achieve their purpose: “We have helped our commercial partners keep their businesses open and, despite the increase in infringement attacks, we continue to ensure that the vast majority of customers can buy with confidence from our wide selection of authentic products ”.

The Brand Protection Report describes Amazon’s strategy to fight counterfeiting. Preventive controls are one of the key points in your tactic. The verification processes implemented by the company prevented more than 6 million attempts to create fraudulent seller accounts and blocked more than 10 billion suspicious product descriptions before they were published.

Additionally, Amazon works with powerful brand non-counterfeiting tools such as Trademark Registry, Transparency, and Project Zero. These instruments combine Amazon technology with the expert knowledge of each firm that sells their products on the platform, making it easier to detect and stop counterfeiters.

These tools have a positive impact on SMEs that sell their production through Amazon. An example of this is DELUXE 13, a Spanish company specialized in health and wellness equipment, which, according to its CEO Antonio Cerro Ruiz, it managed to stop its counterfeiters and increased its turnover by 30% thanks to Transparency.

Likewise, in the report they explain that Amazon also established its Counterfeiting Crimes Unit with the intention of “clarifying and reporting cases of product counterfeiting to the competent authorities.” By means of this measure, independent measures are carried out or together with the trademarks in order to present “civil and / or criminal litigation against counterfeiters”.

