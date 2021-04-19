Amazon cancels ‘Lord of the Rings’ video game after two years of development

The multiplayer video game ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Europa Press

Amazon has canceled after two years of development the video game set in the universe of the novel saga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, which it was to be a massively multiplayer online role-playing title (RPG).

The video game set in the literary saga written by JRR Tolkien was originally announced in 2019, when Amazon Games Studios reported that it was joining its development, along with the Chinese studio Leyou and Athlon Game Studios.

“We have not been able to secure the terms to continue with this title at this time,” an Amazon spokesperson said in statements to Bloomberg, after the Chinese conglomerate Tencent bought Leyou in December and there were disagreements between this company and Amazon. .

Developers by Amazon Games Studios who have worked on this title will now become part of other video games in this study.