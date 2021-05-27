Amazon buys MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion



Among all its productions, MGM has won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmy Awards.

Photo: MIKE NELSON / AFP / Getty Images

Amazon continues to expand its business at an accelerated rate, since this week it announced that it will acquire the MGM studios for the amount of $ 8.45 billion., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the entertainment industry. It should be remembered that the company has one of the largest streaming platforms of the moment, Amazon Prime, which competes directly with the giants Netflix and Disney Plus.

This new deal would be the second largest Amazon has made, after buying Whole Foods in 2017 for $ 13.7 billion.

Amazon said it hopes to build on MGM’s great legacy in the film industry and its extensive catalog consisting of around 4,000 movies and 17,000 television shows.. All of this content will also strengthen its television and film division, Amazon Studios.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with the talented team at MGM. It is very exciting and offers many opportunities to tell high-quality stories, “said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, in a statement.

Some of the series and films that are part of the MGM catalog are 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise , Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings.

Among all his productions, MGM has won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmy Awards.

On its own, Amazon has produced hits like The Big Sick and Manchester By The Sea, the latter winner of the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He has also produced the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Transparent.

Currently, his biggest bet is the adaptation series of “Lord of the Rings” that is still in production. This ambitious series will cost $ 465 million, making it one of the most expensive series ever made.

-You may also like: How much will the ‘Friends’ actors be paid for their comeback chapter