Amazon buys MGM, owner of James Bond, for 8.450 million dollars in war of “streaming”

By Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it will buy MGM, the American film studio that owns the James Bond franchise, for $ 8.45 billion, giving it a huge archive of movies and TV shows and strengthening its position in the streaming market, led by Netflix and Disney +.

The private company MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, founded in 1924, owns the Epix cable channel and produces popular television shows such as “Fargo,” “Vikings,” and “Shark Tank.”

“The true financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP (intellectual property) in a deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with the talented team at MGM. It is very exciting and offers many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Amazon’s Prime Video service faces a long list of competitors including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co’s Disney +, HBO Max, and Apple Inc.’s Apple TV +.

Companies are increasing their spending and entering international markets, with the aim of taking advantage of the shift towards consuming online programs caused by the pandemic.

Amazon has also made big bets to attract live sports fans and has secured lucrative licenses to stream games, including a long-term deal with the NFL that was estimated at around $ 1 billion per year.

The many streaming services are also looking for brands they can expand and catalogs of old shows and films. Analysts have said this is great motivation for a new round of media consolidation after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.

“Amazon is looking to become a more prominent player in the entertainment world and there is no better way to do that than by purchasing one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

In April, Amazon reported its fourth consecutive record quarterly profit and reported more than 200 million subscribers to the Prime loyalty program.

Amazon shares rose 0.3% in early trading.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, additional reporting by Akanksha Rana; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)