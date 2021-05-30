Amazon buys MGM for $ 8.45 billion

Historic MGM properties will be available at Amazon Prime Video thanks to this millionaire agreement that intensifies the streaming wars. Catch up on: The best movies of 2021.

This week a landmark deal was signed in Hollywood: Amazon has acquired the properties of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), which has one of the largest film and television libraries in the industry. The sale has been made with a figure of 8.45 billion dollars, and will bring to the streaming platform around 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of television programming. This package includes franchises like James Bond, Rocky and The Hobbit, as well as numerous classics from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to ‘West Side Story’. In addition, MGM TV produces hit series such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Fargo’ and ‘Vikings’.

Amazon searches with this move expand your platform offering to attract more members, and potentially make its mark on the future of some successful franchises. In announcing its agreement, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has said that MGM “complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has focused primarily on producing television series programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s movie heritage and catalog, and give customers greater access to these existing works.. Through this acquisition, Amazon would allow MGM to continue doing what they do best. “

Amazon puts like this the streaming wars in tension, which with its 175 million worldwide premium subscribers struggles to reach Netflix numbers (which has 207 million) and get ahead of Disney + (which is still going for 103 million, but rising rapidly). Until now, his great asset had been series like the multi-award winner ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘or next’The Lord of the rings‘, also with forays into the cinema with the Oscar winner’Sound of metal‘and those also awarded’One night in Miami …‘and the sequel to’Borat‘. Now, to all that is added an enviable catalog of MGM movies and series, which could put it ahead of its competitors.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with the talented team at MGM. It is very exciting and offers many opportunities for high-quality storytelling,” he said. Mike hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. With this news, the future of Hollywood is a little closer to ‘streaming’.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io