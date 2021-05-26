After endless rumors, it will be Amazon that will take over one of the most important studios in the world, Metro Goldwyn Mayer. Interest, more than in the studio itself, in its licenses, have led large companies, both in the cinema and in the technology industry, to show great interest in the company.

In fact, before this purchase confirmation by the e-commerce giant, rumors also pointed to a possible purchase by Apple to add TV + content, something that in the end has not occurred.

In this sense, what until now was Jeff Bezos’ company, has reached an agreement with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) to get hold of its entirety for $ 8.45 billion. The acquisition, which will close in the next few weeks, was officially announced a few moments ago.

Amazon buys MGM and all its movies and series



The purchase agreement between Amazon and MGM not only includes the studio’s assets, but also all of the rights to its franchises and films, some of the most important in the history of cinema.

In total, Amazon takes over Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s vast library, which includes more than 4,000 movie titles, including some like 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging. Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair.

All of this content is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video upon completion of the acquisition. MGM too owns a collection of 17,000 TV seriesSo the amount of intellectual property that comes under the Amazon umbrella is enormous.

Logically, and as is often the case in this type of purchase, it is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. So now it will be the federal regulators of the United States that have to approve the agreement.

An agreement that undoubtedly involves an earthquake for the audiovisual industry and for streaming.

