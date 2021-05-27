Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM

05/27/2021 at 9:34 AM CEST

Amazon agreed to buy the historic MGM studios for $ 8.45 billion. MGM is one of the most famous studios in Hollywood, having produced classic films such as Some Like It Hot and Singin ‘In The Rain. The sale will give the tech giant’s streaming service Prime access to a huge catalog of content.

An Amazon executive said Wednesday: “It is very exciting and offers many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.” Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, added: “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with the talented team at MGM.”

The deal will boost the Amazon Prime Video offering with around 4,000 movies, including the James Bond and Legally Blonde franchise, as well as 17,000 television shows such as the television series Handmaid’s Tale. The producers behind James Bond have said, however, that the sale would not affect the next release of No Time to Die.