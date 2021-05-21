Amazon brings you this new way to tune your instruments

In addition to being a smart watch, this gadget offers you three very useful functions if you play instruments.

On Amazon you can find devices of all characteristics, even those that you could not imagine existed. This time we bring you the ideal smartwatch for musicians because, in addition to having the main functions of a smartwatch, also serves as tuner of instruments, metronome with vibration and decibel meter.

That’s right, this smart device offers 4 tools in one. Its name is Soundbrenner Core, and it has a compatible mobile app inclusion. The original price of this innovative smartwatch is 199 euros, although now you can buy it on sale on Amazon for 185 euros.

The best smartwatch for musicians

Soundbrenner Core is the name of one of the most innovative smartwatches that we have seen in a long time, because, in addition to showing you the time, it is the perfect complement if you are a musician. And is that this smartwatch has metronome with vibration so that you feel the rhythm of the music, never better said. In addition, it includes a wide strap to hold it on your body.

The Soundbrenner Core watch also integrates a contact tuner, which you can implant magnetically in different instruments. Its microphone allows you to fine tune even in the loudest places. Finally, this novel gadget is also a decibel meter, alerting you when you reach dangerous noise levels.

As far as battery is concerned, this model reaches 4 days of use in clock mode and 3 days of use if you use it as a metronome. In addition, it has IP65 water and dust resistance. In short, the perfect accessory for your wrist if you want to show off a beautiful smartwatch and also enjoy key functions for musicians, all for 185 euros on sale on Amazon.

