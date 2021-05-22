Amazon brings you the best electric kettles to celebrate International Tea Day

If tea is your favorite drink, one of these teapots cannot be missing in your kitchen to celebrate International Tea Day.

Today, May 21, the International Tea Day. Not long ago this event was established, as the UN made it official in 2019 and it was held for the first time in 2021. From Amazon they want to join the celebration of such an important date by offering the best electric kettles that you can buy to prepare one of the most popular drinks on the planet.

The objective of International Tea Day is clear: promote the production and consumption of tea, and recognize the importance of this plant to end poverty in the world. If you are a fan of this drink, you can buy these quality teapots on Amazon for a lower price than original.

Russell hobbs

This Russell Hobbs electric kettle has a power of 2,400 W and a capacity of 1.7 liters. Thanks to its power, it can boil a cup of water in just 50 seconds, that is, you can prepare the tea in the blink of an eye. In addition, it includes a removable and washable filter, precision nozzle and flip cap, with a water level indicator and an on / off button.

We can’t overlook its design, with a striking red color that will be beautiful in your kitchen. The original price of this Russell Hobbs teapot is 44.99 euros, although you can buy it right now for 36.98 euros at Amazon.

Philips Daily HD9350 / 90

More affordable is this Philips teapot, which has a usual price of 30.99 euros, but now plummets to 22.50 euros. It is a kettle stainless steel, a resistant material that allows you to use it daily without damage. This Philips model has a 2,200W power and a 1.7-liter capacity, with 360º swivel base.

Among the specifications of this electric kettle are also a micromesh filter that remains with the lime particles, a multiple security system, a button lid that opens smoothly and a water indicator, so you know when to refill.

IKOHS Kettle Retro

The most advanced electric kettle that Amazon brings you is this IKOHS brand Kettle Retro which, as its name suggests, is retro in style and also has a touch of English aesthetics. His power is 2,200W and its capacity is 1.7 liters, so you can prepare several cups of tea in one go.

It is made in stainless steel, a durable material that ensures its use for several years, without strange flavors or odors. In case of running out of water, the kettle turns off automatically thanks to its security system. This IKOHS Kettle Retro has an original price of 67.95 euros, although, if you take advantage of the opportunity it offers you Amazon, you can buy it for 49.95 euros and thus save you 18 euros.

