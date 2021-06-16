Amazon believes that using more robots will increase security in its company

06/16/2021 at 9:31 AM CEST

Amazon is betting for inserting more robots in the company to improve security in its warehouses. The retail giant has offered a large number of robots and other technologies in its warehouses with the aim of reducing pressure on workers. The company is testing a trio of autonomous robots to carry objects with very little human intervention. “Bert” can move freely around the warehouse carrying carts and other goods. “Scooter” meanwhile carries carts like a kind of train, while another kind of truck called “Kermit” uses magnetic tapes and labels to manage the warehouse.

The company expects to use a Scooter in each of its logistics chains by 2021, and is already testing so that Kermit works perfectly. So, expect there to be dozens across North America by the end of this year.

Other advances to make human tasks more affordable have to do with the Ernie prototype, a robot that uses its arm to grab objects so that workers do not have to bend down or get too tired. Amazon is using motion capture to study a typical warehouse and for these robots to learn.