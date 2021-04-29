Amazon Beats Estimates, Online Shopping Craze Remains

(Bloomberg) – Amazon.com Inc. continues its streak of rapid growth, reporting a large increase in sales and a bullish outlook, even as the launch of the vaccines raised the possibility of a return to pre-pandemic shopping habits. in United States.

First-quarter revenue increased 44% to $ 108.5 billion, beating analyst estimates. Earnings were $ 15.79 per share, also higher than Wall Street expected.

Sales will be between $ 110 billion and $ 116 billion in the quarter ending in June, the Seattle-based company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts, on average, estimated sales of $ 108.4 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“A fantastic quarter,” said Poonam Goyal, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Good overall and shows the staying power of changing consumer habits who will be more digitally inclined.”

The shares rose about 3% in extended trading, putting them on track for a record when they begin trading in New York on Friday. In the last 12 months, the stock has gained about 45%.

Amazon said Prime Day, the company’s shopping bonanza for members of its $ 119-a-year subscription, will take place in the second quarter. That could help the company’s spring results look more optimistic compared to the same period in 2020 when many people were in lockdown and shopping almost exclusively online.

Amazon has been one of the big winners from the coronavirus pandemic, as crowd-reluctant shoppers rushed to shop online. Earlier this month, CEO Jeff Bezos said the company had 200 million Prime subscribers, up from 150 million in early 2020. But with the launch of the vaccination campaign in the US ., Amazon’s largest marketplace, investors have been sifting through the data for signs that consumers will start spending more money in physical stores, eating out and traveling.

The company’s cloud computing and advertising businesses, which generate higher margins than the retail operation, continue to grow rapidly. Sales at Amazon Web Services, the cloud division, rose 32% to $ 13.5 billion. The company’s other segment, which primarily comprises advertisements, saw revenue increase 77% to $ 6.9 billion.

