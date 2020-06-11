along the same lines as IBM, Amazon announced this June 10 a one-year moratorium on the police to stop using the facial recognition system Rekognition. “data-reactid =” 12 “> In a measure aligned with what happened with the murder of George Floyd and along the same lines as IBM, Amazon announced this June 10 a one-year moratorium for the police to stop using the Rekognition facial recognition system.

This platform is used by various companies and by institutions. The definition of its services establishes that, “it facilitates the addition of image and video analysis to its applications with proven technology, highly scalable and deep learning that does not require experience in machine learning for its use. You can identify objects, people, text, scenes and activities in images and videos, as well as detect any inappropriate content. It also provides highly accurate facial analysis and facial search capabilities that you can use to detect, analyze, and compare faces. It is possible to implement these resources in a wide variety of use cases related to user verification, people counting, and public safety. ”

release, Amazon applied this prohibition for police use, until the United States Congress does not review the legislation. “Data-reactid =” 21 “> The truth is that through a statement, Amazon applied this prohibition for police use, until the United States Congress does not review the legislation.