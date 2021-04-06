Amazon apologizes for attacking those who criticized its working conditions

04/06/2021 at 11:40 AM CEST

Amazon does not normally apologize for its behavior, but it has made a notable exception, according to GeekWire reports the company has apologized for attacking Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin politician who criticized working conditions, including that the drivers were making minor waters in bottles to be able to meet the quotas. The messages were “incorrect” for focusing on warehouse workers rather than drivers, according to Amazon. Amazon has explained that it will carry out more self-scrutiny before making further comments.

The company underestimated the experience of drivers, arguing that relieving themselves in bottles was “an industry-wide thing,” a problem that had worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they have also recognized that it was not an acceptable measure and working to find some solutions.

There are no explanations as to why Amazon has carried out an attack through its social networks. Some sources suggest that Jeff Bezos was frustrated due to the lack of resistance to the accusations that were made against the company. However, they have attacked politicians who generally defend their practices such as Mark Pocan himself.