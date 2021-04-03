Amazon apologizes and admits that its drivers sometimes have to urinate in plastic bottles



Amazon said that while the problem is not unique to the company, it will seek a solution for its delivery workers.

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP / Getty Images

Amazon has issued an apology to Congressman Mark Pocan for a tweet written last week in which the company denied that it will force its delivery workers to urinate in plastic bottles.

The controversy began with a tweet from Pocan criticizing the e-commerce giant for the treatment it gives its workers.

“Paying workers $ 15 an hour does not make you a ‘progressive workplace’ when you break the union and make workers pee in water bottles,” Pocan wrote.

“You don’t really believe about peeing in bottles, do you?” Amazon responded on March 24. “If that were true, no one would work for us,” the company responded.

The Recode site reported that Amazon’s aggressive response was encouraged by its CEO, Jeff Bezos, who had been frustrated that Amazon was not pushing hard enough against its critics.

But the tweet turned into a public relations mistake for Amazon. The next day, the Vice site published an article with the headline: “Amazon denies that workers pee in bottles. Here are the urine bottles ”. The article included a photo of bottles with the urine of a company worker. Vice affirmed that it was a recurring theme among the company’s distributors since there are dozens of comments from drivers lamenting their need to urinate in plastic bottles and bags.

Amazon apologizes

Now the company has changed its mind by admitting on its website that “the tweet was wrong.” “It wasn’t looking at our large driver population and instead, it was wrongly targeting only our fulfillment centers.”

Amazon explained that “an Amazon fulfillment center has dozens of restrooms and employees are able to walk away from their workstation at any time.” However, the company acknowledged that this condition is not always applied to its delivery service drivers.

“We know that drivers can and do have trouble finding restrooms due to traffic or sometimes rural routes, and this has been especially the case during the COVID-19 pandemic when many public restrooms have been closed,” Amazon wrote.

The company said that This is an issue that is not specific to Amazon and added that it will seek to solve the problem of its drivers.

Drivers for UPS, FedEx, Uber, Lyft and food delivery services have all reported problems finding open restrooms while working. The problem has worsened in the last year as the coronavirus pandemic closed a large number of establishments and restaurants.

Amazon has faced this last year the possible creation of a union in different logistics centers of the company. The company has more than 1.1 million workers.

