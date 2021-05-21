Amazon announces the second season of ‘The Wheel of Time’

As the filming of its first season in the Czech Republic wraps up, Amazon Studios has announced the renewal for a second season of ‘The Wheel of Time’, the long-awaited adaptation of the series of high fantasy novels written by the American James Oliver Rigney Jr. under the pseudonym Robert Jordan that we know in Spain under the title of ‘The wheel of time’, and that began with the publication in 1990 of ‘The eye of the world’.

Both seasons, co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

“The confidence that Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in ‘The Wheel of Time’ has been incredible throughout the entire process of creating this series. Confirming a second season before the first has aired is a vote. confident in the work we’re doing and in the title itself, and we couldn’t be happier to continue living and working in the world that Robert Jordan created, “said showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins.

“This project is something I’ve been excited about since I was a teenager, and seeing it come to life and having the resources to make the production really reflect what’s on the pages of the books is something I’m looking forward to seeing. fans of the saga. And the second season continues to expand the world we built in the first, “concludes Judkins.

Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, adds that ‘The Wheel of Time’ is “a successful fantasy novel series famous for the richness of the world and the diversity of the characters it created. The approach that Rafe and his team have taken to this project is a testament to Amazon Studios’ commitment to offering something special to Devoted fans of the series around the world. In collaboration with the Sony Pictures Television team, we wanted to break the news to our Prime Video customers of the launch of a second season so they would know that the journey continues. “

“From the moment we introduced the project to the Amazon Studios team, we realized that they shared the same enthusiasm as we do for this production based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series, and that we were all creating something special and extraordinary. “says Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television. “Confirming a second season just after finishing the first is a clear example of their dedication and faith in this series. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience the magic that Rafe, our talented producers, Rosamund and the rest of us have. the cast and crew have created. “

‘The wheel of time’ is one of the most popular fantasy sagas of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a vast, peaky world where magic exists and only a few women can access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of an incredibly powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai, when she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There he embarks on a dangerous journey around the world with five young men, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.

Rosamund Pike (‘Lost’) to play Moraine, while Madeleine Madden to play Egwene al’Vere, Zo Robins to play Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris to play Matrim Cauthon, Marcus Rutherford to play Perrin Aybara, and Josha Stradowski to play Rand al’Thor ; that is, the five young men mentioned.

Daniel Henney (as Lan Mandragoran), Michael McElhatton (as Tam Al’Thor), lvaro Morte (as Logain Ablar), Hammed Animashaun (as Loial), Alexandre Willaume (as Thom Merrilin), Johann Myers (as Padan Fain), Sophie Okonedo (as Siuan Sanche), Kae Alexander (as Min), Clare Perkins (as Kerene), and Peter Franzen (as Stepin)

Produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which owns the rights to the work, the series was developed by Rafe Judkins (‘Chuck’, ‘Hemlock Grove’, ‘Agents of SHIELD’), who was a writer and writer. showrunner, while seasoned filmmaker and cinematographer Uta Briesewitz (‘Black Sails’, ‘Westworld’, ‘Stranger Things’) has taken over directing its first two episodes.

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe are also executive producers alongside Judkins and Briesewitz. Rosamund Pike signs as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as production consultants. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Moiraine Damodred pic.twitter.com/MwtEEpbrdX The Wheel of Time (@WOTonPrime) March 17, 2021