Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced five new renewable energy projects in China, Australia and the US that further support Amazon’s commitment to achieving 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030 (and potentially in 2025), as well as reaching zero net carbon by 2040.

Amazon’s first renewable energy project in China is a 100 megawatt (MW) solar project in Shandong. Once completed, the project is expected to generate 128,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy annually.

Amazon’s second renewable energy project in Australia is a 105 MW solar project in New South Wales. This project will have the capacity to generate 250,000 MWh of clean energy each year, which is enough to power the equivalent of 40,000 Australian homes averages.

Amazon’s newest renewable energy projects in the US include two new projects in Ohio, a 200 MW solar project and an 80 MW solar project respectively. In addition, a new 130 MW solar project in Virginia brings the total number of renewable energy projects in the Commonwealth to 12. Once activated, these three projects in the USA have the capacity to feed the equivalent of 69,000 homes in the USA per year.

When completed, Amazon’s five new renewable energy projects, totaling 615 MW of installed capacity, will provide approximately 1.2 million MWh of additional renewable energy to the company’s service network and to Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, which supply Amazon and millions of customers globally.

To date, Amazon has announced 31 wind and solar renewable energy projects on a public utility scale and 60 solar roofs in call centers and rating centers worldwide. Together, these projects, totaling more than 2,900 MW of capacity, will provide more than 7.6 million MWh of renewable energy annually, enough to supply 680,000 homes in the USA.

“As a signatory to The Climate Pledge, we are committed to meeting the Paris Agreement goals ten years earlier and achieving net zero carbon on Amazon by 2040,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of sustainability at Amazon. “These five new renewable energy projects are a critical part of our roadmap to achieving this goal. In fact, we believe it is possible to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the goals we announced last fall. Although this is challenging , we have a reliable plan to get there. ”

“Virginia’s energy future is bright. By investing in clean energy, we can reduce carbon emissions and create jobs to help drive long-term economic development,” said Jennifer L. McClellan, a Virginia senator. “The announcement of this new solar project from Amazon helps the Commonwealth meet our climate goals and contributes to our economic growth. Virginia’s Clean Economy Act will help drive more clean energy investments like this, to make Virginia a national center clean energy jobs. ”

“Creating clean energy jobs is a crucial factor for long-term economic development in the community,” said Virginia delegate Richard C. Sullivan Jr. “I am pleased that Amazon continues to invest in Virginia’s clean energy future. The Virginia Clean Economy Act has put us on the path to 100% clean energy, and companies like Amazon are essential to help us achieve that goal. ”

Visit Amazon’s sustainability website for sustainability information and metrics that share the progress the company is making to achieve the climate. Goals, commitments, investments and programs are based on Amazon’s long-term commitment to sustainability through existing innovative programs, including Shipment Zero – Amazon’s vision of making all shipments net zero, with 50% zero carbon by 2030; sustainable packaging initiatives, such as packaging without frustration and shipping in its own container, which reduced packaging waste by 25% since 2015; renewable energy programs; investments in the circular economy with the Closed Loop Fund (Closed Circuit Fund); and countless other initiatives that happen every day and led by teams from Amazon.

