At the time, Amazon also committed to reducing its carbon emissions to zero by 2040.

Jeff Bezos’ company is estimated to mobilize around 10 billion products a year

The massive operation of the ecommerce giant generates one of the largest footprints in the environment worldwide

It is not uncommon for large companies in the sector to consistently announce new investments in ambitious projects. It is one of the most effective ways they have to expand the scope of their business for the medium and long-term future. In this sense, it is a good idea to keep an eye on where the big players in the industry are investing if new development funds are created. So, it’s worth reviewing what Amazon just did.

According to ., the giant Jeff Bezos has just announced a major injection in a new investment project. Specifically, it will dedicate $ 2 billion to a venture capital fund. The objective of this platform would be to develop technologies that help the organization solve one of its greatest challenges throughout its entire chain of operation. Specifically, the impact on climate change and sustainable development.

This new venture capital fund will be named the Climate Pledge Fund. The idea is to use the two billion dollars to invest in companies across various industries that are working to find technological solutions for the environment. For example, in challenges such as logistics, energy, storage, manufacturing, agriculture, etc. Jeff Bezos himself pointed out that the projects that promise to protect the planet in the future will be sought.

A new commitment to the environment from Amazon

Not only Jeff Bezos is interested in reaffirming his support for the fight against climate change. Similar to Amazon, Nike has invested a lot of money to make even its products more environmentally friendly. Lyft, for its part, promised that it would use only electric vehicles by 2030. Also companies in the retail sector are reconsidering fast fashion trends. In good part, due to the intense pressure put by the new generations.

On the Amazon proposal, it is a very smart bet. The ecommerce giant has long demonstrated its interest in reducing the impact its activities have on the environment. In this sense, both the company as a whole and Jeff Bezos himself have spent billions of dollars to promote a more sustainable business. With this new venture capital fund, you can continue to consolidate this new image.

But apart from that, it has a much more precise business impact than previous proposals. The venture capital fund is not the same as just donating a lot of money to non-profit institutions to find sustainable solutions. The Climate Pledge Fund will give Amazon control over many promising companies that, seeing market trends, will be highly influential in the future. Thus Jeff Bezos, as one says, will kill two birds with one stone.

The attractive investment of the environment

Not only has Amazon realized that sustainable technologies not only deliver excellent publicity, but they could also become a very valuable business opportunity. For example, Unilever wants to increase its reuse of plastic, cutting its material costs. Apple wants to do something similar, which has the goal of recycling 100 percent of each iPhone. There are even projects where saving endangered fauna generates returns.

There are several data that reflect the economic attractiveness of investing in the environment as Amazon does. According to the ILG, there are multiple tax incentives across various governments for implementing sustainable growth systems. Foresight notes that by 2030 these projects could generate $ 26 trillion in profits globally. And Econation believes that while it won’t grow the economy, it would improve the quality of goods and services.

