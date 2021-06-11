Amazon and the National Safety Council create the first partnership of its kind to solve the most common workplace injuries in the US.

Amazon and the National Safety Council form a five-year partnership to create new ways to prevent common musculoskeletal injuries, such as sprains and strains.

SEATTLE & CHICAGO, Jun 11, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Today Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the National Safety Council (CNS) announced that they will form a five-year partnership to create new ways to avoid the category of injuries most prevalent in the field. US workforce, musculoskeletal injuries. Amazon and the CNS have been working together for months to establish the first collaboration of its kind.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to solve the problems that people face every day so that they can live life to the fullest,” announced Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Security Council. “Going to work should be a positive, rewarding, and safe experience. We are grateful for Amazon’s generous support in helping businesses around the world solve this important issue while furthering our non-profit mission of keep employees safe in the workplace. “

“As a member of Amazon’s on-site safety team, my goal is to do everything in my power to keep my colleagues healthy while they work so we all go home healthy to reunite with our family and friends,” said Chelsea Weimer. , employed by the hour at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland. “Amazon has high safety standards; the new association proves that level once again and I am eager to see the work they are doing to help decrease musculoskeletal injuries.”

The association aims to prevent musculoskeletal injuries in various industries; To do this, you will work with key stakeholders, conduct research, create new processes and technology, and adjust results. The collaboration is possible thanks to the contribution of 12 million USD made by Amazon, which represents the largest corporate contribution in the history of the CNS. On the other hand, it will have five key components:

Advisory Council: An international advisory council will be established to bring together security specialists, corporations and researchers, both in the public and private sectors. The advisory council will work together to review the most promising approaches in the prevention of musculoskeletal injuries, inform the development of the association’s components, and involve third parties in the prevention of these injuries.

Pioneering Research: Research using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning tools will be conducted to explore current and future innovations and trends in musculoskeletal injuries. The research will be available to all industries in order to explore and collect information.

Small Business and College Grants: Grants will be awarded to small businesses, universities, and college students. These grants will fund research and innovations that help businesses of all sizes make impact.

Innovation Challenges: Practical and innovative solutions to address musculoskeletal injuries will be developed and promoted through innovation challenge contests. These contests will bring together specialists to collaborate, iterate, and share techniques and ideas.

Call to action for industries. Musculoskeletal Injury Pledge: Amazon and CNS will share the solutions they found during the course of the partnership to inspire change by creating the Musculoskeletal Injury Pledge and inviting other companies to join the initiative, with the end of:

Track injury indicators proactively to ensure adequate risk mitigation and implement prevention strategies based on data.

Implement a musculoskeletal injury prevention program that includes injury prevention training for employees and employers.

Adopt and promote innovative solutions to prevent musculoskeletal injuries and share best practices with other organizations globally.

The partnership begins in June, during National Safety Month and, in its first year, will focus on launching the advisory council, identifying research partners, analyzing existing data, and developing grant programs and innovation challenges.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees, and this partnership will allow us to dig deeper to find the best way to reduce musculoskeletal injuries,” said Heather MacDougall, Amazon vice president of global workplace safety and health. “The National Safety Council has a long history of advancing the advancement of safety practices in the workplace; we look forward to working together with the council and with many other companies, specialists and students around the world to innovate and solve this important problem. “.

Collaborating with the CNS is another step for Amazon to fulfill its long-term mission of becoming the safest workplace on Earth, which includes an investment of more than $ 300 million in safety projects by 2021 and the goal to reduce the recordable incident rate to 50% by 2025. Every day, Amazon works closely with health and safety specialists, conducts hundreds of safety inspections within each facility, and actively seeks input from customers. employees on how to improve their well-being at work. To see inside Amazon stores and learn more about equipment and technology, sign up for a visit to the fulfillment center at www.amazon.com/FCtours.

The National Security Council is the leading non-profit organization that advocates for security in the United States, a position it has held for more than 100 years. As a mission-based organization, it works to eliminate the leading causes of preventable injuries and deaths, and focuses its initiatives on the workplace, roads, and disability. Create a culture of safety so that people are safer not only while working, but also in environments beyond the workplace.

For more information on employee safety at Amazon, visit www.amazon.com/employee-safety.

For more information about the partnership, visit www.nsc.org/amazonpartnership.

