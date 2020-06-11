Amazon is expected to leave this market for a year, while IBM did not disclose a specific time.

For both brands, as well as other agents in the sector, social recognition is a technology in development

Several experts have reaffirmed that the development of this software can consolidate phenomena such as racism

When brands leave a market, they tend to respond to a clear business strategy. For example, the competition is so intense that the investment is not worth enough. Or, it is a nascent sector that did not give the expected results. But in general terms, in the long term, this decision tends to affect companies because they miss a series of monetization opportunities. But in specific cases it is a winning decision.

That seems to be the case for the Amazon and IBM brands. According to the AP, the tech companies have just announced that they will leave a key market immediately. Business organizations said they will stop selling facial recognition systems. Specifically, these systems will no longer be provided to law enforcement institutions or other law enforcement and security organizations. It should be noted that this determination appears to be temporary.

Both Amazon and IBM are abandoning the facial recognition market for law enforcement agencies in the wake of protests over the murder of George Floyd. Although none of the brands directly pointed out that this incident caused their decision, they did make calls to the authorities of the United States (USA). Specifically, they asked Congress to put better regulations and restrictions for the good use of this technology.

Corporate social responsibility for brands

In the course of the last few months, several companies have announced that they will leave some sectors for various reasons. AT&T, for example, was one of the brands that had to leave Venezuela because of the conflict between this government and the United States. Renault, for its part, said a few weeks ago that it would leave China, the world’s largest automotive market, due to enormous competition. And Alsea greatly reduced its presence in Mexico due to the pandemic.

Why is the decision of Amazon and IBM beneficial for the image of their brands? In the end, the development of facial recognition is a quite profitable and profitable market. It is also growing, so companies that are dedicated to developing this ecosystem now may have a crucial business advantage in the future. So, by all logic, it would be a bad idea to suspend the service. The key is in corporate social responsibility.

Brands with a CSR strategy see better results because their image improves for the rest of the industry. It is true that stopping selling various services to government and public institutions will represent a serious loss to your finances. But the movement is temporary in the case for both IBM and Amazon, since both point that they will return to the market with better regulations. But the benefits of their decision will continue even when they return.

Developing a CSR strategy

Of course, brands can reap these brand benefits even without responding to trending topics such as protests against police brutality and abuse of power. For example, Burger King decided to launch an app to motivate people to stay home in the midst of the pandemic. There are agents like Billie who have made certain struggles part of their identity, such as gender equality. Sometimes change even comes from the staff.

Among CSR experts, there are also several suggestions on how to leverage CSR strategies across brands. Michael Spencer points out that each company should have clear guidelines on the type of actions that make sense for the organization. Paymill points out that a communication system with the audience must also be developed to address their fears and suggestions. For its part, ClickZ believes that it is crucial that the leaders of the C + Suite are at the forefront.

