Amazon and Apple are the most valuable brands, but China is on the rise: report

By Guy Faulconbridge and Ben Makori

LONDON, Jun 21 (.) – Amazon and Apple are the world’s most valuable brands, but Chinese companies are moving up the list of leaders and are more highly valued than major European firms, according to a Kantar BrandZ global ranking.

Amazon, founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, remained the world’s most valuable brand with an estimated value of $ 684 billion; followed by Apple – founded in 1976 – with $ 612 billion and Google with $ 458 billion, Kantar said.

Tencent, China’s largest video game and social media company, was the top brand in the People’s Republic in fifth place, while Alibaba was in seventh place.

“Chinese brands are making steady and slow progress, and have made significant progress as more companies take advantage of their own technological developments and demonstrate their abilities to align with major trends in China and the global market,” said Graham Staplehurst, Director. Kantar BrandZ Global Strategy Report.

Five brands more than doubled in value, led by Chinese e-commerce giants Pinduoduo and Meituan, China’s top liquor maker, Moutai, China’s TikTok and Tesla in the United States.

Tesla, founded in 2003, was the fastest growing brand and became the brand of a most valuable auto firm, increasing in value by 275% year-on-year to $ 42.6 billion, Kantar said.

The main Chinese brands consolidated their leadership over the large European firms: China represented 14% of the 100 leading companies, compared to 11% a decade ago, while European brands represented 8%, compared to 20% a decade ago. decade, Kantar said.

The top European brand was France’s Louis Vuitton at 21st, followed by Germany’s SAP software group at 26th. The only British brand on the list was Vodafone at 60th.

(Written by Guy Faulconbridge. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)