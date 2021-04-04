Amazon admits its workers urinate in bottles

Amazon admitted that its drivers must pee in bottles due to traffic or trouble finding toilets during delivery runs, publicly apologizing to a US congressman who denounced the situation and to which the company responded with a tweet that it now deemed “incorrect.”

“This was an own goal, we are not happy and we owe an apology to the representative (Mark) Pocan,” Amazon acknowledged in a statement appeared on his blog.

“We know,” said the internet sales giant, “that drivers can have trouble finding restrooms due to traffic or sometimes rural routes, and this has been especially the case during Covid,” when many public toilets have been closed. “

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. – Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

According to the note, it is, however, “a long-standing problem that affects the entire industry and it is not specific to Amazon “, a fact that the company illustrated with a series of articles related to the subject.

The signature, which is already the second largest employer from the United States, retracted the message he posted on Twitter on March 24 in response to Pocan, a Democratic representative from Wisconsin.

“Paying workers $ 15 an hour does not make it a ‘progressive workplace’ when a union is destroyed and workers are made to urinate in water bottles, “Pocan said in a tweet.

“Really you don’t believe about peeing in bottles, Right? “Amazon responded in another message on Twitter.

“If that were true,” he added, “no one would work for us. The truth is that we have more than one million amazing employees all over the world who are proud of what they do and have excellent salaries and healthcare from day one. “

In its apology posted on its blog, Amazon pointed out that his tweet “was wrong”.

“It did not look at our large driver population and instead mistakenly focused only on our fulfillment centers. UA typical Amazon fulfillment center has dozens of bathrooms and employees can walk away from their work office at any time, “the note explained.

In any case, Amazon indicated that it would like to solve the problem, although it admitted that it still does not know how, but promised to seek solutions.

“We will continue to speak out when false information is presented, but we will also work hard to always be accurate,” concluded the statement from the Seattle-based company, which has waged a battle to avoid what could be its first union in the US, where its template groups some 800,000 workers.