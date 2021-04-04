Amazon admits its drivers urinate in bottles

15 minutes. Despite initially denying it, Amazon admitted that the drivers of its delivery trucks have been forced to urinate in bottles.

The complaint was made via Twitter last week by the Democratic Representative of Wisconsin Mark Pocan.

At the time, Amazon responded, “You don’t really believe peeing in bottles, do you? If that were true, no one would work for us.”

Paying workers $ 15 / hr doesn’t make you a “progressive workplace” when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles. https://t.co/CnFTtTKA9q – Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 25, 2021

However, after various media collected testimonies from drivers who denounced this practice, the company had no choice but to confess.

“We owe Representative Pocan an apology,” Amazon said in a statement posted on its website. “The tweet [en el que Amazon negó la información] it was wrong. It did not look at our large driver population and instead wrongly focused only on our distribution centers, “the brief added.

The drivers said that the practice of urinating in bottles was “widespread” among them and was due to the obligation to meet demanding delivery quotas.

Amazon has come under fire in recent weeks from Democratic politicians for opposing the process of forming the company’s first union in Alabama.