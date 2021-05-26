Amazon acquires MGM. ‘James Bond’, ‘Rocky’, ‘The Hobbit’ …

After months of negotiations, Amazon and Metro Goldwyn Mayer have signed an agreement whereby Amazon acquires MGM for a purchase price of $ 8.45 billion. Thus, the platform seizes the rights to the vast and rich library of films and television from one of the oldest film studios in the world.

Through this acquisition, Amazon intends to preserve a film heritage of almost a century, with more than 4,000 titles and 17,000 hours of television programming. This includes great movie franchises such as’ James Bond ‘,’ Rocky ‘,’ The Hobbit ‘,’ Pink Panther ‘,’ Candyman ‘and’ RoboCop ‘, as well as acclaimed series such as’ The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Stargate ‘.

“MGM has a vast catalog of more than 4,000 films … as well as 17,000 hours of television programming … which together have won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmy Awards,” said Prime Video Senior Vice President and Amazon Studios, Mike Hopkins. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with the talented team at MGM. It is very exciting and offers many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

The studio also has the rights to future projects such as the spin-off of G.I. Joe’Snake Eyes’; Aretha Franklin’s biopic ‘Respect’; ‘Candyman’ by Nia DaCosta; Ridley Scott’s film ‘House of Gucci’; the third installment of ‘Creed’, a reboot of ‘Pink Panther’; Ron Howard’s movie about Thai cave rescue ‘Thirteen Lives’, the musical movie ‘Cyrano’ directed by Peter Dinklage; a sequel to ‘Tomb Raider’ starring Alicia Vikander; another sequel to ‘Legally Blonde’ with Reese Witherspoon; and George Miller’s fantasy film ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’.