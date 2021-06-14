Amazon abandons its challenge to “return to an office-centric culture” and will allow its employees to telecommute two days a week

The Covid 19 pandemic forced many companies to allow all their employees to work from home every day of the week, every week of the month, especially as a result of the lockdowns that were imposed in many countries.

As the months have progressed and vaccines have become widespread, many corporations are planning how your labor policy will be and whether or not you will return to the office or for how many days you will be allowed to work from home.

Although Amazon announced in March that it was aiming to “return to an office-centric culture” and that, in fact, it expected “the majority” of employees to return to the office by the end of this year, the truth is that it has now announced that allow your workers more flexibility.

10 years TELEWORKING_ the BEST, the WORST and the TRICKS

Two days from home

In this way, the company will allow corporate employees to work two days from home. Yes indeed, these two days will be agreed by the management team.

In those cases in which you want to telework for more days, you will have to request permission from your superior. If this is approved exceptional case, the worker will be considered “mainly a remote worker and you will have an agile (non-dedicated) workspace ”to collaborate with your team.

Meanwhile, “for those who work outside the office is an effective option”, they will be able to work up to four weeks a year completely remotely.

It should be noted that Google is also betting on this same model of working three days a week in the office and having four weeks a year to work from anywhere.

Not for everyone

This measure it will not be effective for those employees in positions that require face-to-face work, “As front-line hardware and operations engineers.” These people will continue to work in their respective workplaces.

“Like all companies and organizations in the world, we are managing each stage of this pandemic for the first time, learning and evolving as we go,” Amazon said.

Possible future changes

As we said before, Amazon has changed its back-to-office policy just three months after proposing a mass return to the office. So, does not rule out that new changes will occur in the future is its labor policy.

“This is an unprecedented moment. We are all figuring out how work will continue to evolve and what will be best for customers, our teams and individual employees, ”he advances.

What are other technology companies doing?

Right now, almost all tech companies are reviewing their labor policies. Google, for example, is redesigning its workspaces to accommodate a hybrid model.

Meanwhile, Apple also wants to return to a system in which the office gains weight, although this option does not seem to convince workers, who ask for more teleworking measures.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is still testing different scenarios with a hybrid approach.