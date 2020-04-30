Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Guitar Hero is one of the franchises that most marked the seventh generation of consoles. One of the most memorable installments is Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock and the players who played it definitely remember DragonForce’s amazing song Through the Fire and Flames for its extreme difficulty. Well, today almost 13 years after the launch of the title a player was able to complete it almost twice as fast.

The feat is from YouTube user GHAddict. This player played the renowned DragonForce song without missing a single note. This would be an outstanding achievement even at the simplest level, but GHAddict took the challenge much further, as it managed to play this song perfectly at an expert level 165% faster, which earned him, according to the world record, Well, no player has achieved something similar.

It is important to say that it is true that he did not achieve the best score on this song according to the Guinness World Records, since Danny Johnson achieved the highest score so far (985,206), compared to what GHAddict (970,058) achieved, but it is It is important to say that Johnson did not complete the song at 165% of the speed, something that GHAddict did. In addition, when not losing any note, this last player equaled the record of correct notes, with a streak of 3722.

One of the game’s creators congratulated GHAddict

If you know the game, you will undoubtedly know that this is something surprising, because not only do you need to know the song by heart, but you also need a high level of coordination and calm to execute it correctly. As a curious fact, as you can see in the video below, GHAddict even read the messages while playing and was close to losing midway through the song.

However, in the end the player did it and they congratulated him a lot in the subreddit dedicated to the rhythm franchise. Even in his official YouTube video Christopher Vance, one of the game’s developers, commented, celebrating GHAddict’s great feat.

“14 years ago when I prepared this song… we almost eliminated it from the game because I was the only person who could play it during the first month or the second. We had to do it [la canción Through the Fire and Flames] the song for the credits, where you couldn’t lose … because there was no damn way we could put it in the main progression and wait for the players to complete it … We advanced in fast motion until today and all of you keep surprising me. I am truly honored to see all the wonderful love and pleasure put into our hard work. Congratulations to the new world record! ”Said excited Vance.

We do not tell you more and we better leave you with this incredible moment.

The impact this rhythm series had is such that its first installment could enter the Video Games Hall of Fame. You can find more news related to Guitar Hero if you visit this page.

