Amazing! This is Tom Brady’s luxury yacht valued at $ 6 million

Tom Brady bought himself a luxurious new Wajer 77 yacht valued at $ 6 million, a price that triples the value of your first pot.

“I enjoyed the New England waters, but when we moved to Tampa with its beautiful bay, I said to myself, ‘I need a boat,’” Brady said the day he bought his new yacht.

For his part, Wajer’s CEO promised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player that your new yacht will arrive before the new year.

But what is special about the Wajer 77 yacht?

On said yacht can travel up to 20 passengers and includes a master suite of five meters wide in the center of the ship, a junior suite with a double bed and a guest cabin with a queen size bed and a single bed.

In addition, the yacht has a fully equipped kitchen and a work room under the roof of the same, all built in wood.

We saw Tom Brady’s $ 2 million yacht during the SBLV parade, now he’s set to upgrade to the $ 6 million Wajer 77 🛥 ➖ Accommodations up to 9, 2 crew

➖ Up to 20 passengers

➖ Water-cooled temperature system

➖ Top speed of 43 mph (h / t @Forbes, @WajerYachts) pic.twitter.com/JdtgGHMwIX – Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 3, 2021

“I have kids and we all love being in the water. We spent Christmas and New Years aboard our Wajer; everyone loves it, ”said Brady. “The 55S is an incredible boat and it has been incredible for our family.

“I think 77 will be a bit more suitable for what we need here, which are some excursions and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. I want to give my family good memories of the weekend trips, “concluded the quarterback.