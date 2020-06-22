Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández he had good times with him Manchester United under the command of Sir Alex FergusonHowever, their shares were decreasing when strategist L arrived.ouis Van Gaal and ended up leaving at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jonas Boldtmanager of the Leverkusen revealed how he convinced the Mexican striker to play in Germany. « I am honest I did not have the feeling that I could take it, after a game he had in Belgium with Manchester United we spoke with him and he said: ‘I want to get out of here’ because the coach does not use me ‘, we were only three days in the transfer market and the transfer was a huge success« He commented in an interview to ESPN.

« We realized that the profile of ‘Chicharito’ was good, but we had to help him, the team generated many opportunities, the coach’s idea was to always play forwards and we knew that if someone like Javier came with his quality and experience, he would succeed« Added the manager.

In his beginnings with Manchester United, ‘Chicharito’ made this great header. Why did you leave the Red Devils? 😰 🔃 RT if it is the best goal! pic.twitter.com/AUmAgSXw0V – Jimena Alvarez (@Jimena_Alvarez) February 5, 2018

With the Bayer Leverkusen He spent two seasons where he was the undisputed starter and therefore could play 76 official games where he collaborated with 39 annotations and nine assists. Later it came out in 2017 to join the ranks of the West Ham United but it did not go well.