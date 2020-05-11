The first 100% electric Lexus car will arrive in Europe at the end of the year with 200 hp and a range of 300 kilometers.

The Lexus UX 300e It will be the first electric car of the Japanese brand that will reach the European market until the end of 2020, however, the luxury brand of Toyota It has wanted to surprise car lovers and before its launch promises that the Lexus UX 300e will carry a guarantee of 1 million kilometers or 10 years for its 54.3 kWh lithium ion battery.

The guarantee includes the degradation of the capacity below 70%, as long as the owner respects the maintenance program designated for this model. Regarding the general warranty of the car, this is defined by three years and five for defects in transmission.

The batteries the car will use are made of 288-cell, 54.3-kWh lithium-ion batteries, which are located under the cab floor and rear seat to ensure a low center of gravity.

Lexus He adds that the sensors monitor the voltage of each cell and battery block, as well as the temperature to increase its useful life. A battery cell air cooling system has been developed for this model which ensures it is safer and lighter than water cooled systems.

With the cool air circulating inside the battery pack stable battery power can be achieved even at high speed and during repeated rapid charging. The control system also works in cold climates, as it has heating elements under each battery module to ensure that full power is available from the start.

The UX 300e’s electric motor is located in the front of the car, developing 200 hp and delivering 300 Nm of torque.

According to the Motorpasion portal, it is not yet known what the price of the UX 300e in the European market, however, it is known that the car has already been marketed since last April in China for the equivalent of approximately 50,000 euros.

