Ford has managed to incorporate a further improvement for the Ford Mustang Mach-E, it is a recharge up to 28% faster than initially planned

The success of Mustang Mach-E It has been so big, that Ford It has already sold all the production planned for the first year, even when not even the car has stepped on the dealers.

And although it is still around half a year for the long-awaited arrival of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, when it finally arrives at the market, the Electric SUV from the oval signature, it will not only be more powerful than initially announced, but will also have a faster recharge than promised, although unfortunately it will not be available in all versions of the model.

According to the Hybrids and Electrical portal, after performing the latest tests, Ford has announced that the Mustang Mach-E Extended Range will be able to recharge 28% faster than initially planned, that is, the rear-wheel drive Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range can achieve 119 kilometers of autonomy in 10 minutes plugged into a 150 kW fast recharge station, compared to 93 km announced in November last year.

The American firm has not announced changes for the standard autonomy versions, with a 75.7 kWh battery, which continue to announce 38 minutes to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 percent. In these versions with the smallest battery, up to 91 km of autonomy (associated with rear-wheel drive) can be achieved in 10 minutes, always according to the autonomy in the WLTP cycle.

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E It will hit the market at the end of 2020, with an approved autonomy between 420 and 600 kilometers depending on the version, and ready to fight directly against the Tesla Model Y, but also with the Jaguar I-Pace or the Mercedes-Benz EQC, although these last two are more powerful and expensive than the Ford.

