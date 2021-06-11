Amazing! The cast of Star Wars: Andor continues to grow

Don’t you get tired of being news? Well no. A few hours ago the possible return of Saw Gerrera in Andor was discussed, now more news arrives.

Andor, one of the most anticipated series of Star wars, will come next year. The cast of the show will be packed with characters that will cheer on fans, who enjoyed Rogue one, film from which the history of the project in question emerges.

The first great uprising of the Rebel Alliance behind the Order 66, as well as the strengthening of Galactic empire with building super killer weapon. (The Death Star), are two frames that fill the fans of the franchise with hype. Therefore, the story that will unfold promises to be incredible.

However, the fantastic could not be achieved without the great protagonists, so, led by the captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the confirmed return of Sgt. Ruescott Melshi. The soldier will again be played by Duncan pow.

In addition, the opposing side would also place their main forces on top. This is how information arrives that seems to increase the expectation around the series. The imperial director Orson Krennic, personified by Ben mendelsohn, will be present in the program.

The previous report was published by the medium The Direct and, if fulfilled, the great rivalry between the two main interplanetary armies would return to the screen.

Also, this would put you expecting a lot of action. The latter being one of the thoughts that have been had since the images were leaked on set. The most recent ones featured many uniformed extras like troopers.

On the other hand, the actor Robert Emms, who participated in productions such as Chernobyl Y Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will also be in the history of Disney +.

Andor will star Diego Luna, Adria arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise gough, Kyle soller, Robert Emms, Ben mendelsohn Y Forest whitaker. The series hits the streaming platform in 2022.