Amazing swimsuit, Anastasia Karanikolaou, friend of Kylie Jenner

Incredible swimsuit, Anastasia Karanikolaou, friend of Kylie Jenner | INSTAGRAM

Once entering high society we could only hope for beautiful people and the best Kylie Jenner’s friend proved we’re right about it, it’s about Anastasia Karanikolaou.

On this occasion we will address a photograph shared by Kylie’s best friend, Anastasia, who by the way wants you to follow her too and that you can appreciate a little bit of her beauty both in her publications and in her stories, because she also uploads a lot attractive content in those two places, such as her latest exercise stories where she showed that she tries too hard to look gorgeous.

His last photograph in his Official instagram is a collaboration with a fashion designer from New York, well known for what he appeared wearing a sky blue swimsuit and a pink brand right bag with which he impressed the world of fashion and Fashion once again.

There is no doubt that she is a professional model knowing how to put herself in the best position to look so perfect, although in reality she did not need to do much because the young woman has a figure of envy.

So far the photograph placed on her official profile has achieved more than 400,000 likes and continues to increase, in fact the comments reflect all the great support she receives and in them we can see that many of her fellow models also came to support her.

This gesture between models has been recurrent lately, demonstrating that they are a strong community that supports each other and not what many would think on the internet, where support is only given to a few, something that many content creators have been equally affected by the look stagnant.

Anastasia Karanikolaou or Stassiebaby is an American who is a popular model and a well-known social media star, mainly known for her Instagram account, which went viral overnight for being friends with some greats in the middle.

Born on June 9, 1997, Anastasia Karanikolaou is 23 years old this 2021. He was raised and raised in an upper-middle-class Christian family in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is known for being American by nationality and belongs to the religion of Christianity.

He enrolled at a local private university in Los Angeles, where he completed his graduation. Since childhood, she had always wanted to be a popular model and actress in the American entertainment industry and she has succeeded.