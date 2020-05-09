And it is that both the Internet, and certain technological products, have helped us greatly to cope with these weeks of confinement, a little better. By this we mean devices such as Smartphones, SmartTVs, consoles, tablets or desktops. All this has allowed us to be up to date at all times with the latest news, or to maintain contact with our loved ones.

Admittedly, this same situation a few decades ago would have been substantially harsher. But now that things seem to be gradually stabilizing, perhaps the time has come to renew some of those products. It is also possible that we simply want to indulge ourselves. Well, in these lines we are going to help you in all this. Thus, we are going to talk about a series of discounted products of the popular firm Samsung that you are sure to love.

As usual, these sales come to us from the hand of the electronic commerce giant, Amazon. Although there are still some who are suspicious of these purchases over the Internet, for example Amazon offers us several ways to get in touch with them. Well, once we know this, let’s move on to what really interests us, the offers.

Check out these awesome Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

First of all we are going to start with one of the most powerful mobile terminals of the company, we refer to the Samsung Galaxy Note10. Actually here we talk about a Dual SIM Smartphone that puts at our disposal a total of 8 gigs of RAM memory in addition to another 256 for storage. At the same time it has a 6.3-inch FullHD + screen and a 10-megapixel camera; all with more than 270 euros discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

As a complement to this phone, or the one we use at the moment, what better than a SmartWatch, more now that we can go out to do sports. That is why with 110 euros discount, we can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch. We are referring to a smart watch with Bluetooth connectivity and a 42mm case. It has 4 gigabytes of RAM. You have your own Gps and it has a 1.2 inch screen; compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Now we will talk about another phone, a little more affordable, in which you can currently save almost 60 euros. It is the Samsung Galaxy M30s, a Dual SIM device with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD + screen and a 48-megapixel camera. It also has 4 gigabytes of RAM and another 64 for storage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Another type of product that has not stopped growing in recent months, are fully wireless headphones. Well, this brand also has its own. It is the Samsung Galaxy Buds that offer us a autonomy up to 13 hours and have their own charging case.

Samsung 65-inch 4K SmartTV

And we are going to end with a type of product that could be said to be one of the most characteristic of the firm at this time, the SmartTV. Thus, down 43% at the moment, we can do with the Samsung 4K UHD 2019 65RU8005. We are talking about a 65-inch smart TV with 4K UHD resolution. It also has Wide Viewing Angle and HDR10 + technology. Say it is compatible with One Remote Control and speakers Alexa.