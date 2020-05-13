NASA published images documenting the growth of a water lake inside a huge crater of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, United States.

The Kilauea rises 1,280 meters above the Big Island of Hawaii and represents around 14% of its total area. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the world: it has been continuously erupting since 1983. It has a large summit caldera and a massive depression formed by the collapse of the volcano on itself after an eruption. Inside the caldera is the Halema’uma’u crater.

NASA images show how the summit of the volcano was changing

The water lake began to form in the lower part of the Halema’uma’u in July 2019 And since then it has been growing steadily, according to the space agency. Now, the body of water, brown rusty due to chemical reactions, is up to 30 meters deep and covers an area of ​​approximately five soccer fields.

NASA images show how the summit of the volcano It has been changing as a result of volcanic activity in recent years. Between 2010 and 2018, a large lava lake emerged in the southeastern part of Halema’uma’u.

However, this it drained during a larger eruption that started in May 2018, which ended up covering 20 square kilometers of land in lava for several months, destroying around 700 houses. During this eruption, part of the bottom of the caldera also collapsed, leaving a deep hole, according to RT.

The photographs, captured by the Landsat 8 satellite, operated by NASA and the United States Geological Survey, show the Halema’uma’u before the lava lake drained (left), after the partial collapse of the caldera floor (middle), and after the Water will collect in the crater (right).

