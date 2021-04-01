Amazing! Mexican footballer’s foot ended up totally bloody

Sebastián Córdova surprised everyone on social networks after posting a picture of how his foot had ended after the Pre-Olympic final where Mexico beat Honduras in the penalty shoot-out.

The footballer suffered multiple crashes and fouls that caused him an open wound on your foot. It began to bleed in such a way that it not only went through the sock, but the booty itself.

In the publication where the foot covered in blood is seen, Sebastián Córdova added a message that said “Occupational hazards” accompanied by an emoji with a tear coming out. The publication of thousands of reactions from his followers, who were surprised by the injury to his foot.

Córdova’s performance was one of the most outstanding, not only from Mexico, but from the tournament in general. However, the great disadvantage of being a skilled soccer player involves being the focus of all fouls.

Below is the photo of Córdova’s foot injury:

🥲 Gajes of the trade pic.twitter.com/dUR74kBrS0 – Sebastián Córdova (@ Cordovar97) March 31, 2021

Despite the painful event, his team was champion of the Pre-Olympic where he was far superior to all his rivals and also got his ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.