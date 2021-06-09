Amazing! Medvedev served from below in a match point against and lost

Daniil Medvedev left from Roland Garros in his style: he was 3-6, 6-7 (3) and 5-6 serving with an advantage for Stefanos Tsitsipas to close the game. Although he had scored five aces and had 70% first serves, the Russian tried to surprise his rival with a Take off from below! right at a match point against. And the result did not happen as he would have liked since the Greek anticipated the blow, got on the track and put a backhand passing to immobilize the current world 2 in the middle of the field. Game, set and match in an almost unusual way.

Let’s see that again – # RolandGarros | @steftsitsipas pic.twitter.com/GHRUNzPFf2 – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2021